Ilkay Gundogan's Future at Man City in Doubt as Pep Guardiola Reveals Contract Talks Have Stalled

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that midfielder Ilkay Gundogan does not currently want to discuss his contract situation at the Manchester club.

In the absence of Fernandinho, the German playmaker has become a key part of Guardiola's team, helping the Citizens climb back to the top of the Premier League after recent wins over West Ham, Bournemouth and Watford.

However, Guardiola has admitted that whilst the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus have signed new contracts, Gundogan "does not want to right now" - claiming that he hopes the former Dortmund man chooses to stay at the Etihad, before admitting that their will be no place at the club for him if he doesn't.

"We would like to do it, but it depends on the club and him, so I don’t know," Guardiola said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“Hopefully he can stay. I would prefer him to stay, but at the same time I want to feel he wants to stay, too. If he doesn’t want to stay, he has to leave. But we would like to continue. I said before, if he wants to stay, we will talk to him and we can sign the contract.

“We signed the contract with Kevin De Bruyne in a few days, and with other players — with Gabriel Jesus. But he [Gundogan] doesn’t want to right now, so we will wait. When he wants it, we will be here.”

With five goals and two assists in 16 starts in the Premier League this season and only one year left on his contract, the 28 year-old midfielder would not be short of offers, were he to look for a move elsewhere.

As the German midfielder will now be such an integral part of City's chase for the quadruple, Guardiola will be eager to ensure that this contract stalemate does not distract a key player at such a crucial time.

Despite the uncertainty, Gundogan is expected to keep his spot in the team as City's pursuit of the unthinkable quadruple continues at home to Schalke on Tuesday night in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie - where they currently hold

a 3-2 advantage.