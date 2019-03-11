Liverpool Hopeful Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Be Fit to Face Bayern Munich After Burnley Withdrawal

Liverpool are hopeful that full back Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to play against Bayern Munich in their crucial Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old was substituted as a precaution in the second half of Liverpool's 4-2 win against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday due to muscular fatigue.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold will continue to be monitored ahead of the Reds' visit to the Allianz Arena in midweek, with manager Jurgen Klopp hopeful that the England international will be fit to play. The Merseyside club are currently running short of options at right back, with captain Jordan Henderson filling in following Alexander-Arnold's withdrawal at the weekend.

Liverpool's number 66 has solidified himself as the club's first choice right back this season, appearing 27 times during the club's current campaign, scoring one goal and assisting six as the Reds continue their search for a domestic and European double.

Jurgen Klopp could have a selection dilemma on his hands if Alexander Arnold fails to prove his fitness ahead of Wednesday night, with James Milner currently also sidelined through a hamstring injury.

Liverpool arrive in Bavaria for the crucial second leg of their Champions League last 16 match following a goalless draw at Anfield three weeks ago.

Enjoy the Kop on another big European night! 💫



Watch Wednesday's @ChampionsLeague game against @FCBayern at Anfield... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2019

Therefore Jurgen Klopp's side look to be slight underdogs to progress for the quarter finals, however with Liverpool having scored 68 goals in all competitions, the Merseyside club will be confident that they can grab the vital away goals needed to help see off their German opponents.