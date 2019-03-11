Marco Silva Charged for Improper Conduct for Confronting Referee After Defeat to Newcastle

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Everton manager Marco Silva has been officially charged by the FA, after confronting referee Lee Mason following his side's 3-2 defeat to Newcastle at the weekend. 

The Toffees had led 2-0, but a remarkable second-half come-back from the home side, culminating in a stoppage time winner from Ayoze Perez - with replays later showing the striker was offside - which left Silva incensed at the full-time whistle. 

He proceeded to confront the official, and has now been charged for 'improper conduct' relating to his actions, according to an FA Spokesperson on Twitter. 

He has until Thursday 14 March to respond to the charge, and could be facing a fine or a potential touchline ban depending on the ruling. 

If any clarification was needed over the source of his frustrations, he cleared it up after the match, going off on a furious tirade about the decision not to rule out the winner. 

"When they scored the third goal it was a big mistake by the assistant - it was a clear offside," he said after the match. "If you see the image it's not just one or two players in offside positions, there were five Newcastle players in the same line in offside positions."

"If 2-2 for us at that moment was a big frustration, imagine when they scored the third goal in a clear offside position?"

The defeat saw Everton slip to 11th in the table, and they now have a mountain on their hands if they are to overturn the eight point gap between them and seventh place.

