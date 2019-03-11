Nuno Espirito Santo Earmarked as Surprise Candidate to Replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be a shock summer replacement for Maurizio Sarri if Chelsea decide to part ways with the Italian after a tumultuous first season under Sarri's watch.

Eden Hazard may have saved the former Napoli boss for at least for one more week after the Belgian's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point against Wolves on Sunday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sarri, who has been under intense scrutiny of late, looked on as his side toiled for 92 minutes against a resolute Wolves defence intent on hanging on to there 1-0 lead courtesy of Raul Jimenez, before eventually sparking to life with Hazard's well-taken effort from outside the box.

While the late point will likely see Sarri hold onto his job for now, Chelsea have already begun the search for the Italian's replacement, according to the Daily Star.

That search will have seen the Stamford Bridge hierarchy keep a close eye on Sunday's events, not just to monitor their current manager, but also to scout his potential replacement on the opposing bench, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Away Premier League Goals Conceded:



1. Liverpool 8

2. Manchester City 9

----------

3. WOLVES 16



Nuno Santo's Barmy Army 🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/RnvTHIzD5C — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) March 10, 2019

The Portuguese manager has drawn admirers in west London after guiding his side to Premier League promotion last season before orchestrating a sensational first season back in the top flight, with Wolves currently in seventh place on 44 points.

Santo's success along with his pulsating style of play has seen his name touted for the biggest managerial roles in Europe, but with patience for Sarri wearing thin at Stamford Bridge, a move could be completed sooner than expected.

It remains to be seen whether or not Santo would be interested in the Chelsea job, especially with the Stamford Bridge outfit facing a summer transfer ban, but if his success at Wolves is any indicator, then the 45-year old could finally be the man to bring stability to the Blues.