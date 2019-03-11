Nuno Espirito Santo Earmarked as Surprise Candidate to Replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be a shock summer replacement for Maurizio Sarri if Chelsea decide to part ways with the Italian after a tumultuous first season under Sarri's watch. 

Eden Hazard may have saved the former Napoli boss for at least for one more week after the Belgian's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point against Wolves on Sunday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sarri, who has been under intense scrutiny of late, looked on as his side toiled for 92 minutes against a resolute Wolves defence intent on hanging on to there 1-0 lead courtesy of Raul Jimenez, before eventually sparking to life with Hazard's well-taken effort from outside the box.

While the late point will likely see Sarri hold onto his job for now, Chelsea have already begun the search for the Italian's replacement, according to the Daily Star.

That search will have seen the Stamford Bridge hierarchy keep a close eye on Sunday's events, not just to monitor their current manager, but also to scout his potential replacement on the opposing bench, Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese manager has drawn admirers in west London after guiding his side to Premier League promotion last season before orchestrating a sensational first season back in the top flight, with Wolves currently in seventh place on 44 points. 

Santo's success along with his pulsating style of play has seen his name touted for the biggest managerial roles in Europe, but with patience for Sarri wearing thin at Stamford Bridge, a move could be completed sooner than expected.

It remains to be seen whether or not Santo would be interested in the Chelsea job, especially with the Stamford Bridge outfit facing a summer transfer ban, but if his success at Wolves is any indicator, then the 45-year old could finally be the man to bring stability to the Blues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message