Santiago Solari Refuses to Comment on Real Madrid Future Following Victory Over Real Valladolid

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Santiago Solari has suggested that he is still in the dark over his Real Madrid future after he oversaw Los Blancos' 4-1 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday evening.

Real were forced to come from behind after Anuar opened the scoring for the hosts, with goals from Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric securing a crucial three points.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The win proved to be a positive end to a dreadful week but, when asked whether he will remain in the hot seat at Real, Solari was reluctant to comment on what the next step will be.

"I cannot answer that," he responded, via Marca."Tomorrow we have a training session, and that is what I focus on.

"It has been a difficult week for everyone, and of course the players too. The first 25 minutes reflected that, and we found it tough.

"But the rest of the game they knew how to come through that, which speaks to their spirit and professionalism."

Despite the current air of uncertainty at the Bernabeu, Solari was also happy to discuss how pleased he was with the way his side applied themselves on the evening - adding that the debacle involving the insubordinate Isco has now been out to bed.

"It was a very difficult game, after the week that we have had," he added. "So to come here to such a difficult stadium, against a team in this situation, and with us having so many injuries - we are full of satisfaction and pride as they are great professionals.

"I'll fight to the death with these players. But the [Isco] situation is a settled issue. It is a disciplinary issue that has been dealt with. Tomorrow, we start again."

