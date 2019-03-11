Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Re-Appoint Zinedine Zidane to Replace Santiago Solari

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Less than a year after walking out of the job in the summer, Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid to replace Santiago Solari on Monday. 

It comes after the legendary Frenchman won an unprecedented three successive Champions Leagues with Los Blancos, who haven't recovered since he left - the disastrous appointment of Julen Lopetegui only being partially recovered by Solari, who himself leaves after exiting the competition at the hands of Ajax.

As ever, with a major, out-of-the-blue story such as this, the Twitter faithful have some strong opinions they are all too happy to share, and we've thrown the highlights together here. 

The general vibe was one of celebration...

Despite a long, hard season, there was some love for Solari.

Some were skeptical about Zizou's decision.

There were calls for another high-profile return.

But most importantly... what now for Jose Mourinho?

