Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Re-Appoint Zinedine Zidane to Replace Santiago Solari

Less than a year after walking out of the job in the summer, Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid to replace Santiago Solari on Monday.

It comes after the legendary Frenchman won an unprecedented three successive Champions Leagues with Los Blancos, who haven't recovered since he left - the disastrous appointment of Julen Lopetegui only being partially recovered by Solari, who himself leaves after exiting the competition at the hands of Ajax.

As ever, with a major, out-of-the-blue story such as this, the Twitter faithful have some strong opinions they are all too happy to share, and we've thrown the highlights together here.

The general vibe was one of celebration...

Despite a long, hard season, there was some love for Solari.

Thank you for all you’ve done solari, but it’s time to moooveee on — ㅤ (@RmadridFever__) March 11, 2019

Thank you Solari for introducing Vinicius and Reguilon to @realmadrid first team . 😍 pic.twitter.com/tCqhsIGEaI — ⚽ (@lpuheroes) March 11, 2019

I wish GOOD LUCK to Mr. Solari for his future. — Z. 🦒 (@ZR07_) March 11, 2019

Some were skeptical about Zizou's decision.

Zidane is a good for going back to Real Madrid. Wouldn't touch that club with a barge pole right now. — Rich (@Rich_Dixon84) March 11, 2019

Not sure how to feel about zidane taking over again but this season is ours — RElraghi 🇪🇬 (@Messigician_) March 11, 2019

Zidane back at Real Madrid. You can’t make these things up. — Sarah⚽️💗 (@SarahSalahpour) March 11, 2019

There were calls for another high-profile return.

Zizou is back....what ya still waiting for? — cristianarose (@crisrose1902) March 11, 2019

right, so now that that’s sorted it’s your turn @Cristiano — t,,🦋 (@madridsnjh) March 11, 2019

But most importantly... what now for Jose Mourinho?