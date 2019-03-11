Women's Championship Roundup: Man Utd Close Gap on Tottenham to 2 Points in Title Race

March 11, 2019

Manchester United used one of their games in hand this weekend to close the gap to Women's Championship leaders Tottenham to just two points, hammering mid-table Leicester 6-1. The title favourites can now go ahead of Spurs by winning their remaining game in hand.

United were one of six Championship clubs in action on Sunday, recording a 12th league win of the season in their 14th game as they look to secure promotion to the top tier Women's Super League at the first attempt and take the additional bragging rights of winning the title.

Club captain Alex Greenwood was only a substitute after returning from triumphant international duty with England at the SheBelieves Cup, but United were still in red hot form from the start, leading 3-0 at half-time after goals from Mollie Green, Lauren James and Kirsty Hanson.

Ella Toone, who was awarded the Women's Championship Player of the Month for February prior to kick-off, scored United's fourth soon after the break. Jess Sigsworth then bagged a brace after Libby Smith had pulled a consolation back for Leicester.

The Smith goal was only the fifth United have conceded in the league this season, with Casey Stoney's team scoring 69 in just 14 games, an average of nearly five per game, at the other end.

For Leicester, it was a fourth straight league defeat, with the sixth place Foxes now too far off the pace to have any realistic hopes of mounting a late promotion charge.

United's win over Leicester not only closed the gap to Tottenham, but also ensured they kept Durtham at arm's length in the second promotion spot.

Third place Durham, the only team to take any points off United this season, were in action against London Bees and won 1-0 courtesy of a single late goal from Kathryn Hill.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United put further distance between themselves and the bottom of the table by beating Crystal Palace. Jade Pennock and Ebony Salmon scored without reply for the Blades.

