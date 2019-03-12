Ajax Executives Accept Matthijs de Ligt's Desire to Play for Barcelona Despite PSG Interest

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Ajax's executives have reportedly accepted Matthijs de Ligt's desire to move to Barcelona, implying that the defender will sign for the Catalan club at the end of the season. 

De Ligt wants to play for the Spanish champions and the club is willing to meet Ajax's €70m asking price for the highly rated 19-year-old defender. 

According to Catalunya Radio (as quoted by Goal), De Ligt's transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season is almost a done deal, as the teenager's family members, Ajax's management and even the club's sponsors have all accepted his decision and are making the necessary preparations for his summer departure.

However, Paris Saint-Germain haven't had the last word and remain hopeful of beating Barcelona in the race for the youngster's signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG will hope to convince De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola to persuade the Dutch international to make the move to Parc des Princes, as part of Marco Verratti's contract renewal negotiations.

The teenage sensation has been surrounded by constant speculation, and talk of his departure from Ajax to one of Europe's elite clubs has only increased, after the Dutch side produced a sensational performance at the Bernabeu, knocking out Real Madrid from the Champions League to advance to the quarter finals.

Despite the setback, PSG remain more determined than ever to sign the highly rated 19-year-old. It's no secret that the French champion's main ambition is to be a force in the Champions League, but after being knocked out unexpectedly in the round of 16 by Manchester United, they will be looking to strengthen their side for next season's campaign.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Furthermore, PSG lost out to Barcelona over the signing of De Ligt's teammate Frenkie de Jong who has agreed to join the Catalan giants at the end of the season in a deal worth up to 86m


It will be a huge disappointment for PSG if they do miss out on signing De Ligt, but with reports already suggesting that he is heading to Barcelona and Ajax's executives accepting the player's own ambitions to join De Jong in Spain, the French side may have to admit defeat.

