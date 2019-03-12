Ander Herrera Set for Man Utd FA Cup Return Against Wolves After Injury Lay-Off

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is set to be available for the club's FA Cup quarter final with Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a hamstring injury against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The midfielder has been out of action since that stalemate at Old Trafford on 24 February, but his stint on the sidelines looks set to end this weekend with a return against Wolves.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the Spaniard, who has made 24 appearances across competitions this season despite various injuries, will make his anticipated return to the fold in the FA Cup last eight clash.

However, fellow teammates Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, who were also injured in that Liverpool clash, will likely not be risked until after the upcoming international break. The former, who also sustained a hamstring issue, has already returned to light training, but will remain under observation until the end of the month.



Similarly, Lingard aggravated his previous ankle injury in what was clearly a premature return against the Reds, so will be treated with more care and caution this time around.

The Red Devils suffered their first Premier League defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in last Sunday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates, and will be desperate to bounce back with progression in the competition that presents their likeliest route to silverware this campaign.

📆 Happy 30th anniversary everyone!



To celebrate, here are the best footballer Twitter accounts that you really need to be following! 😂 https://t.co/CJE7iagN6x — 90min (@90min_Football) March 12, 2019

Of course, they remain in contention in the Champions League following that dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, and the decisive goalscorer in that fixture, Marcus Rashford, could be set for a decent reward following his exploits.

The Englishman has seven goals in 17 appearances since the Norwegian took over and the club's hierarchy are keen to reward his newfound stature within the squad with a wage package that matches it.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

A salary of between £175,000 and £200,000-a-week has been mooted, despite his contract, which expires in June 2020, already containing the option for a year-long extension of his current £75,000-a-week deal.

