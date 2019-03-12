Brendan Rodgers Suggests it's Too Soon for Leicester to Consider Permanent Deal for Youri Tielemans

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested that it may be too soon to consider making a permanent move for Monaco loanee Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans joined the Foxes on a short-term loan deal during the January transfer window and has thoroughly impressed so far, registering a goal and two assists in his first five Premier League appearances. As it stands, the 21-year-old is set to return to his parent club at the end of the season as Leicester have no option-to-buy in their current loan agreement.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Reports have suggested that Leicester may have to fork out around £40m to land Tielemans on a permanent basis and, when asked if it would indeed take a huge fee, Rodgers responded, as per the Leicester Mercury: “Yeah, yeah, absolutely."

Whilst Leicester may have to break their transfer record to snap up the Belgian midfielder, Rodgers added that it may too soon to pursue a permanent deal.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

“I just want to see him consistently - he's a talented player of course.





“He was a young player at 16 and 17 who was highly sought after. He obviously went to Monaco and was in and around the Belgium squad which is one of the top squads in world football.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

“I think as he gets fitter between now and the end of the season you'll hopefully see more from him as well. He's a talent but of course there's a number of factors to signing a player. We'll just enjoy working together and we'll see where we're at in the summer.

"He's a big talent and only 21. He hasn't played a lot of football which is why towards the end of the game sometimes his legs go a wee bit heavy, but he's a good boy and it's working well for him here."