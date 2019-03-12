Diego Simeone Offers Fitness Update on Diego Godin Ahead of Juventus Clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed Diego Godin should be fit enough to play against Juventus in their Champions League second leg, while admitting his side will have more to worry about than just Cristiano Ronaldo.

Los Rojiblancos head into the second leg with a 2-0 lead on aggregate, but know that the tie is still far from over. However, Simeone did offer fans a boost by revealing that star centre back Godin should be fine to play.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The Uruguayan missed Atletico's La Liga win over Leganes at the weekend, amid concerns over a thigh muscle strain, but is now likely to return to action on Tuesday night.

As quoted by Goal, the tactician declared: "Godin is fine. I think he can play."



Then, after fielding questions about the job his side would have to do on Cristiano Ronaldo, Simeone said: "I don't think we should only talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. There is [Paulo] Dybala, [Mario] Mandzukic, there are many important players for Juventus who we need to pay attention to."

Simeone also refused to call his side favourites despite their two-goal advantage, adding: "It's very difficult at half-time to say that a team is the favourite. We have to wait until the end.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"When the round starts with such important teams, you have two separate times: one at home, and one away. Whoever progresses the best in these times will win.

"They're two games. They're important knockout matches and one will go through. Whoever takes advantage of the space given will progress."