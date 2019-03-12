Diego Simeone Offers Fitness Update on Diego Godin Ahead of Juventus Clash

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed Diego Godin should be fit enough to play against Juventus in their Champions League second leg, while admitting his side will have more to worry about than just Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Los Rojiblancos head into the second leg with a 2-0 lead on aggregate, but know that the tie is still far from over. However, Simeone did offer fans a boost by revealing that star centre back Godin should be fine to play.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The Uruguayan missed Atletico's La Liga win over Leganes at the weekend, amid concerns over a thigh muscle strain, but is now likely to return to action on Tuesday night.

As quoted by Goal, the tactician declared: "Godin is fine. I think he can play."

Then, after fielding questions about the job his side would have to do on Cristiano Ronaldo, Simeone said: "I don't think we should only talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. There is [Paulo] Dybala, [Mario] Mandzukic, there are many important players for Juventus who we need to pay attention to."

Simeone also refused to call his side favourites despite their two-goal advantage, adding: "It's very difficult at half-time to say that a team is the favourite. We have to wait until the end.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"When the round starts with such important teams, you have two separate times: one at home, and one away. Whoever progresses the best in these times will win.

"They're two games. They're important knockout matches and one will go through. Whoever takes advantage of the space given will progress."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message