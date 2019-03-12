Jurgen Klopp Insists That Liverpool Must Be 'Exceptional' to Beat Bayern Munich in UCL Last 16 Tie

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that only an 'exceptional' performance from his side will be enough to beat Bayern Munich and reach the quarter finals of the Champions League.

The Reds head to the Allianz Arena with the round of 16 tie firmly in the balance following a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield in February. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Ahead of the game in Munich, the 51-year-old talked up the quality of their hosts, believing they are set to play a side who are in a 'much more positive moment' to the one they faced in the first leg. 

"It’s not for me to judge what they do, or did," said Klopp when asked if Bayern will approach the game differently to how they did in the first leg, as quoted by the club's official website.

"They are in a different moment now obviously, it’s a much more positive moment for Bayern – top of the table again, winning games comfortably again and all that stuff – so they are really back on track… if they ever left the track. I like that, not because I think it’s easier, just because it shows you in the analysis how strong they are."

Since the stalemate at Anfield, Die Roten have won all three of their league games to go top of the Bundesliga, level on points with Borussia Dortmund, while Liverpool have slipped to second in the Premier League

Klopp however is adamant that his side are strong enough to reach the quarter finals of the Champions League at the expense of the German side, but only if they produce a special performance. 

He added: "We are strong enough to give them a proper game and that’s the only thing you can expect in a situation like that, in a good situation. That’s what I’m thinking about: how can we cause them problems they have never had in the season so far against other opponents?

"They have, of course, really strong opponents but if we are at our best we can be exceptional. But we have to be, actually – if we play a normal game there we have no chance and then we should go out.

"But if we can push ourselves in a special mood and play a proper football game, then we have a proper chance and that’s all I need."

