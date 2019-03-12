Kieran Trippier's Fitness Check Ahead of England Duty Could Open Door for Aaron Wan-Bissaka Call-Up

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier is facing a fitness check ahead of England manager Gareth Southgate naming his Three Lions squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro, potentially opening the door for Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Trippier has established himself as a regular part of the England setup since making his senior debut in 2017, but the 28-year-old has missed both of Spurs' last two games and is a serious doubt for the internationals later this month.

Both The Times and Daily Mail have reported that Southgate will make a 'late check' on Trippier to see whether he will be available when the Czech Republic visit Wembley on 22 March and England face Montenegro in Podgorica three days later.

The potential absence of Trippier and additional fitness concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold after being in and out of the Liverpool side since December, has seen Wan-Bissaka move into contention as a result of his performances for Palace this season.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Croydon but represented Democratic Republic of Congo at Under-20 level in 2015, made his England Under-21 debut last year.

Popular among Palace fans as a local home grown player, he broke into the first team in the second half of last season and has started 27 of the club's 30 Premier League games so far in 2018/19, playing a full 90 minutes in all but one of those appearances.

Only a handful of Palace players have been capped by England in recent years, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was on loan from Chelsea at the time, the most recent example. Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha have also represented England while at Palace in the last 10 years.

