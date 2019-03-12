Kieran Trippier's Fitness Check Ahead of England Duty Could Open Door for Aaron Wan-Bissaka Call-Up

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier is facing a fitness check ahead of England manager Gareth Southgate naming his Three Lions squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro, potentially opening the door for Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Trippier has established himself as a regular part of the England setup since making his senior debut in 2017, but the 28-year-old has missed both of Spurs' last two games and is a serious doubt for the internationals later this month.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Both The Times and Daily Mail have reported that Southgate will make a 'late check' on Trippier to see whether he will be available when the Czech Republic visit Wembley on 22 March and England face Montenegro in Podgorica three days later.

The potential absence of Trippier and additional fitness concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold after being in and out of the Liverpool side since December, has seen Wan-Bissaka move into contention as a result of his performances for Palace this season.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Croydon but represented Democratic Republic of Congo at Under-20 level in 2015, made his England Under-21 debut last year.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Popular among Palace fans as a local home grown player, he broke into the first team in the second half of last season and has started 27 of the club's 30 Premier League games so far in 2018/19, playing a full 90 minutes in all but one of those appearances.

Only a handful of Palace players have been capped by England in recent years, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was on loan from Chelsea at the time, the most recent example. Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha have also represented England while at Palace in the last 10 years.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1105135373972312065]

Given his absence at club level, Spurs fans might prefer Trippier to sit out these internationals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message