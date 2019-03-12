Naby Keita Out of Squad to Face Bayern Munich in Champions League With 'Minor Injury'

Naby Keita has been left out of Liverpool's travelling squad to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, with the midfielder apparently suffering from a 'minor injury'.

Jurgen Klopp named a 21-man squad for Liverpool's trip to Bavaria for the Champions League last 16 second leg tie, without Keita.

The Guinea international was absent from training on Tuesday and is now officially out of Wednesday night's tie. According to the club's official website, Keita has a 'minor injury'. However, it is not specified what that injury is.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Liverpool's good form this season has helped gloss over the fact that Keita has endured a disappointing first campaign at Anfield. After arriving from RB Leipzig with big expectations, following a lengthy transfer saga, the 24-year-old midfielder has started just 12 times in the Premier League and twice in Europe this season, and is yet to score his first goal for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the squad to face Bayern, after an injury scare in the weekend's win over Burnley.

Jürgen Klopp said of Alexander-Arnold: “It looks good. He had a bit of a problem obviously but it should not be a major concern.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

“We cannot judge the situation now, we have to wait this full day, tomorrow possibly the full day – we have two days and then we have a little, little session on Wednesday morning.

Both Dejan Lovren and James Milner have also made the trip to Germany, with Klopp monitoring their conditions ahead of tomorrow's clash.

With the first leg ending 0-0 at Anfield, Liverpool need only a score draw at the Allianz Arena to progress to the last eight.