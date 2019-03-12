Naby Keita Out of Squad to Face Bayern Munich in Champions League With 'Minor Injury'

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Naby Keita has been left out of Liverpool's travelling squad to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, with the midfielder apparently suffering from a 'minor injury'.

Jurgen Klopp named a 21-man squad for Liverpool's trip to Bavaria for the Champions League last 16 second leg tie, without Keita.

The Guinea international was absent from training on Tuesday and is now officially out of Wednesday night's tie. According to the club's official website, Keita has a 'minor injury'. However, it is not specified what that injury is.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Liverpool's good form this season has helped gloss over the fact that Keita has endured a disappointing first campaign at Anfield. After arriving from RB Leipzig with big expectations, following a lengthy transfer saga, the 24-year-old midfielder has started just 12 times in the Premier League and twice in Europe this season, and is yet to score his first goal for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the squad to face Bayern, after an injury scare in the weekend's win over Burnley.

Jürgen Klopp said of Alexander-Arnold: “It looks good. He had a bit of a problem obviously but it should not be a major concern.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

“We cannot judge the situation now, we have to wait this full day, tomorrow possibly the full day – we have two days and then we have a little, little session on Wednesday morning.

Both Dejan Lovren and James Milner have also made the trip to Germany, with Klopp monitoring their conditions ahead of tomorrow's clash.

With the first leg ending 0-0 at Anfield, Liverpool need only a score draw at the Allianz Arena to progress to the last eight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message