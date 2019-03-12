Newcastle Loanee Rolando Aarons Reveals Conversations With Rafa Benitez During Loan Spell

Rolando Aarons has revealed that Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has kept in touch with the winger to check on his progress whilst on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Aarons has had an unconventional career so far and has had spells at Hellas Verona and Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic in the last year, but made a move to Wednesday on deadline day in January this season.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

The winger is only 23 and still could have a future at Newcastle with his contract ending in June 2021. In an interview with the The Chronicle, Aarons discussed the conversations he's had with Benitez prior to his loan moves, as well as the texts he's received from the Spaniard during his time with the Owls.





"He (Rafa Benitez) just said, 'Good luck and make the most out of it' when I left. I'm just doing that.





"I've had a few texts since from the gaffer every now and then just to see how I'm doing and telling me to keep going. He's kept in touch a bit.





"To be fair, I didn't really have a problem with him. I think he's a very good manager. As you can tell, his record speaks for itself and what he's done at Newcastle has been fantastic.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"He's a top guy, a top manager, and unfortunately I couldn't play more under him but that's the way football is. I'm not going to take it personally."

Aarons has started the last four games for Sheffield Wednesday, playing six games in total and contributing a goal. The Englishman was once touted as Newcastle's next star after scoring four goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances for the Magpies, but has since fallen down the pecking order at St James' Park.