Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona Squad to Face Lyon But Ernesto Valverde Reveals Fitness Concerns

Ousmane Dembele has been included in Barcelona's squad to face Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday night. However, Ernesto Valverde is unsure of whether the Frenchman will be fit enough to start the second leg tie.

Lyon held Barcelona to a goalless draw for the first leg at the Groupama Stadium in France, but the Spanish champions remain strong favourites to progress with a win on home soil.

Dembele strained a thigh muscle in Saturday's 3-1 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano, while Ernesto Valverde revealed the player will be subject to a late fitness test.

Asked about Dembele, Valverde said (via the Standard): "We'll see how he is and depending on that, we will make a decision.





"It's a definitive match, but we can't get it wrong. Any detail can be important. If he is fine, he will be with us and if not, he will have to wait for another opportunity. If he is not available and we have to replace him, we will, just like we have done with [Leo] Messi.

"In that case, the important thing would be to pick the right player in his place."

Speaking about the occasion, Valverde admitted that Barcelona are 'under pressure' to progress, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain's shock exits serving as a warning of what can happen.

Valverde said: "We are under pressure. PSG and Real Madrid have been knocked out and that tells you how tough the competition is. But if we create the same amount of chances that we did in the first leg, we will go through."