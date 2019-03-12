Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals What Alexandre Lacazette Told Him in Viral Clip During Man Utd Win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed what Alexandre Lacazette told him before he stepped up to take his penalty against Manchester United on Sunday.

Aubameyang had missed from the spot just a week previously against Tottenham, and a widely circulated clip on social media showed his strike partner speaking to him on the pitch before he stepped up to slot home against David de Gea.

Speaking to Arsenal's website, the Gabonese striker revealed what his friend and teammate said to him, saying: “This friendship is really really strong. Straight after he fell down, he looked for me and said, ‘You shoot. You have to be focused and you shoot’.

“It’s a great partnership and, of course, the coach decides who plays and whether we play together or not. And we have to accept that, that’s normal. But I think we are both really focused on playing for the team and giving our best. We don’t care about who is shooting the penalty, the most important thing is to score," added Aubameyang.

"After Laca got the penalty and looked at me, I felt good and I was ready to score because we are having a good period with the team and everybody said that I would score again. I watched the penalty I missed a lot. I knew that I made a mistake when I shot last week. But in life you have to always look forward and I had to be focused. That’s what I was against United."

Moment of the game for me. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Alex Lacazette before taking Arsenal's penalty for the 2nd goal. #afc #arsenal #Laca #Auba pic.twitter.com/OltQhYXo92 — Stuart MacFarlane (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) March 10, 2019

The win moved Arsenal into a Champions League spot, two points ahead of United and three ahead of Chelsea, who have a game in hand but an inferior goal difference as things stand.