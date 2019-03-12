Transfer Rumours: Suso to Arsenal, Kessie to West Ham, Zaniolo to Newcastle & More

Just because we aren't in the midst of a transfer window, that doesn't mean the rumour mill shuts up shop. There are plenty of sides already planning well head and, if this edition of the rumour roundup is anything to go by, then some sides are preparing for a very busy summer

Here's a look at some of the top rumours currently floating around Europe.

Davide Calabria Set to Reject Approaches from Man Utd and Spurs

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Davide Calabria has become a first team regular at AC Milan this season and his impressive performances at right-back for I Rossoneri have attracted attention from both Manchester United and Tottenham, both of whom are looking to bolster their defensive options this summer.

However, according to Calciomercato, Calabria will reject the advances of both clubs and will commit his future to Milan. Two members of Milan's hierarchy, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are also confident that they can hold on to Calabria if any offers do come in.

Calabria won't be signing a new deal, but this isn't a concern for Milan as he is contracted to remain at the club until 2022.

Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Suso

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

While Milan won't have too many issues keeping hold of Calabria, they may have a fight on their hands when it comes to another of their first team stars - Suso.

Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the former Liverpool winger over the past weeks and, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal scouts were present to cast their eyes over him again at the weekend as Milan defeated Chievo Verona 2-1.





However, Schira also notes that Suso isn't necessarily a top priority for the Gunners this summer, so it remains to be seen what transpires of the current interest.

Last saturday #Arsenal has sent his scout in Italy to watch #Suso in Chievo-Milan. #Gunners are interested in him (but is not the first choise as a winger) for the next season. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 11, 2019

West Ham Join the Hunt to Sign Franck Kessie

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Are Milan even going to have a squad by the end of the summer transfer window? This time midfielder Franck Kessie is the man in the spotlight, with a whole host of Premier League sides looking to bring him over to England.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all said to be interested and, according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), West Ham have also thrown their hat into the ring. Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster his current midfield options and views the Ivorian as the perfect addition to the Hammers.

Arsenal are on the lookout for an Aaron Ramsey replacement and Chelsea are weighing up the idea of negotiating a swap deal with Tiemoue Bakayoko, but West Ham are still said to be in pole position.

Newcastle Scout Serie A Duo

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

19-year-old Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been turning heads right across Europe and has become one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football as a result.



Naturally, offers are said to be flying in from all corners. That hasn't deterred Newcastle and The Chronicle are reporting that the Magpies have sent out scouts to monitor Zaniolo's progress. Not only that, but they've also checked out Parma's Roberto Inglese.

Newcastle supporters can't get too ahead of themselves, however. The majority of the club's trips across Europe have been watching briefs and head of recruitment Steve Nickson is merely building a list of potential targets in conjunction with Rafa Benitez.

Crystal Palace and Watford Set to Battle Arsenal for Brazilian Wonderkid

Arsenal sent a scout to watch highly-rated 17-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli. Fee yet to be agreed with Ituano, but been told the Gunners are in pole position to land the Brazilian wonderkid. He won't be able to move until June https://t.co/BRUoRo6CiX via @UOLEsporte @UOL — Marcus Alves (@_marcus_alves) March 12, 2019

The latest in a long line of promising Brazilian talents, Gabriel Martinelli is yet to turn 18 but is already being linked with a big move to the Premier League.

UOL are claiming that both Crystal Palace and Watford are expressing an interest in signing Martinelli, who has been shining for Brazilian side Ituano. However, both sides will need to act fast as Arsenal are said to have already opened talks with the youngster and are looking to negotiate a potential £8m deal.

Martinelli turns 18 in June and is already in the process of sorting out an EU passport, which will make him eligible to move over to Europe this summer.

Everton Loanee Henry Onyekuru Drops Hint at Desire to Remain With Galatasary

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru joined Everton in 2017, but is yet to make a single appearance for the Toffees, having been shipped out on successive loans to Anderlecht and then Galatasaray.

He's been on fire for the Turkish outfit this season, registering 11 goals and two assists, sparking rumours over a potential return to Everton - or a big money move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, after scoring a brace against Antalyaspor, the 21-year old claimed to happy where he currently is.

He tweeted: "To God be the glory! Another performance from the team, feeling at home here and [I am] so happy to contribute with a brace tonight, on to the next one."