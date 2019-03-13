Arsenal Backed by Robert Pires for Top-Four Premier League Finish & Europa League Glory

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Former Arsenal attacking-midfielder Robert Pires believes the Gunners can finish in the top four in the Premier League and lift the Europa League trophy at the end of the season.

The north London side head into the second leg of their round of 16 Europa League tie on Thursday evening after a particularly poor performance at Roazhon Park just a week ago. The Gunners lost the match 3-1 and despite an early goal from Alex Iwobi, the squad simply didn't look like themselves. Arsenal have the opportunity to come back in the fixture and will hope their recent win over Manchester United can spark a better performance this time around. 

Despite the deficit from the first leg, Pires believes Arsenal can turn the tie around. The Gunners also only sit one point behind Tottenham for third place in the Premier League after an impressive 2-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday. 

Pires spoke to Marca about Arsenal's current situation saying: "I'm confident and positive, like the players. All of the players and Unai Emery know that they played bad against Rennes, but this is football.

“Maybe it's because Rennes played well. The atmosphere was very good, the fans added pressure and unfortunately, Sokratis [Papastathopoulos] was sent off, but we have a second chance at home at the Emirates.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

“It's strange, but maybe after the Manchester United win I have a good feeling. Anything is possible because when Arsenal play at home they can beat any team."

The former France international also had praise for the work that Emery has done with the club in his first season and how he believes the Spanish manager has the experience to lead Arsenal to the Europa League title. 

"I think he [Emery] is doing well because they're in the top four and I think they can qualify for next season's Champions League. I think, and I hope, that he can win the Europa League, as he won it three times with Sevilla. So he has a lot of experience and knows there is good quality and a good squad.”

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Arsenal will have to wait until after the upcoming international break to continue their climb in the Premier League table when they host Newcastle at the Emirates on 1 April.

