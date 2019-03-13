Chelsea Planning for Life Without Eden Hazard Ahead of 'Inevitable' Move to Real Madrid

Chelsea are resigned to losing Eden Hazard at the end of the season following the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new manager at Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has often flirted with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu, with a major factor being the chance to work under his footballing idol, Zidane.

Zizou's departure from Los Blancos following a third straight Champions League title last season dented Hazard's hopes somewhat, but ESPN reports that Chelsea are now struggling to see a future where their talisman doesn't join Real Madrid.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It's believed that Chelsea will do their best to hold out for a £100m transfer fee, but as Hazard could walk away from the club for free in 2020, their attempt at a game of chicken with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez could easily fall through.





The Telegraph builds off Chelsea's acceptance over Hazard's future at Stamford Bridge, claiming that FIFA's decision to reject a delay in the club's imminent transfer ban has only weakened their position.

Chelsea are currently getting their plan of action together before the end of the season, but all eventualities appear to be without Hazard in mind.

While Hazard's future appears to be all but set in stone following Zidane's arrival back at Real Madrid, his sale this summer will put the club in a stronger position to fend off interest in the likes of N'Golo Kanté and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The former is also being also touted as a transfer target for Real Madrid, as well as French giants Paris Saint-Germain, while teenager Hudson-Odoi remains a top target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.