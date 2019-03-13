Jurgen Klopp Rubbishes 'Really Mad' Claim About Boosted Title Chances Resting on UCL Exit

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Jürgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Liverpool's chances of winning their first ever Premier League title will be boosted if they drop out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The German manager spoke ahead of his first visit to the Allianz Arena since leaving the top flight of German football, as Liverpool travel to Bavaria having avoiding conceding an away goal in the first leg of their last 16 match.

Klopp has rubbished claims made by Gary Neville that Liverpool could be given a helping hand in the Premier League title race if they're knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

"I don't think any other coach has to answer this question," Klopp said, quoted by the BBC. "It only happens if you're Liverpool manager and the pundits come from Manchester United.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It is so easy to sit in an office or a studio and talk about things like that. We don't draw up a season and say the best way to go through it is to go out of all the cup competitions early.

"You do that and in that moment the same people go for you like mad. Now it is closer to the end of the season and it is allowed to go out of the Champions League without even trying to go through? That's really mad.

"I am not angry about it. It's just so mad that I constantly get confronted by it."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to miss out on first-team football for Liverpool despite returning to action for their Under-23 side earlier this week, while James Milner and Dejan Lovern are also doubts for the Reds despite travelling with the squad.

Former Bundesliga midfielder Naby Keita is also expected to miss out after picking up a minor injury in training before they jetted off to Bavaria.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message