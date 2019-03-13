Jurgen Klopp Rubbishes 'Really Mad' Claim About Boosted Title Chances Resting on UCL Exit

Jürgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Liverpool's chances of winning their first ever Premier League title will be boosted if they drop out of the Champions League against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The German manager spoke ahead of his first visit to the Allianz Arena since leaving the top flight of German football, as Liverpool travel to Bavaria having avoiding conceding an away goal in the first leg of their last 16 match.

Klopp has rubbished claims made by Gary Neville that Liverpool could be given a helping hand in the Premier League title race if they're knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

"I don't think any other coach has to answer this question," Klopp said, quoted by the BBC. "It only happens if you're Liverpool manager and the pundits come from Manchester United.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It is so easy to sit in an office or a studio and talk about things like that. We don't draw up a season and say the best way to go through it is to go out of all the cup competitions early.

"You do that and in that moment the same people go for you like mad. Now it is closer to the end of the season and it is allowed to go out of the Champions League without even trying to go through? That's really mad.

"I am not angry about it. It's just so mad that I constantly get confronted by it."

What actually happened to Keita, was dubbed the new Yaya Toure but does he even get in ahead of Henderson and Lallana now? — Jay⁵⁷🦁⋆UG⋆ (@_Smithy57) March 12, 2019

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to miss out on first-team football for Liverpool despite returning to action for their Under-23 side earlier this week, while James Milner and Dejan Lovern are also doubts for the Reds despite travelling with the squad.

Former Bundesliga midfielder Naby Keita is also expected to miss out after picking up a minor injury in training before they jetted off to Bavaria.