Report: Leicester, West Ham Battle to Sign Porto Star Marega

Moussa Marega has the attention of Premier League clubs after his standout performances for Porto.

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Premier League rivals Leicester and West Ham are set to be involved in a transfer war over Moussa Marega from Porto, according to reports from Portugal.

The Mali international has once again been prolific for the Liga NOS side this season, and has particularly enjoyed a fruitful campaign in front of goal in the Champions League, with six goals in seven games to his name.

Now, according to Portuguese publication Correio da Manha, both Leicester and West Ham are keen on revisiting a potential move for Marega, who has seen his name persistently linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years.

The 27-year-old only recently signed a new contract at the Estadio do Dragao, and has a release clause in the region of €40m.

Despite the likely cost, the report adds that neither the Foxes or Hammers are put off by the asking price and are willing to match his release clause in order to finally bring him to the Premier League

After starting his professional career in France, Marega's career began to take off at Maritimo. Having spent two successful years there, the forward left to join fellow Portuguese side Porto, and in his first full season with the club, scored 23 times in 39 games.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message