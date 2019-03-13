Neymar to Be Investigated by UEFA Following Comments Made After PSG's Defeat to Man Utd in UCL

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Neymar is set to be investigated by UEFA following social media comments he made in the aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain's controversial defeat to Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

After Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled the ball inside his area by VAR in injury-time, Marcus Rashford scored from the spot to send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side through to the quarter-finals in dramatic fashion.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In the wake of his side's 3-1 defeat, Neymar took to Instagram to voice his displeasure, saying: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.


"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f**k yourselves!”


Following the comments, UEFA have now announced that they have opened proceedings on the Brazilian international, with an outcome expected to be reached soon. 

A statement read (as quoted by the Daily Mirror): "UEFA has today announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior, following the UEFA Champions League match between PSG & Man Utd."


The former Barcelona star remains out with a injury picked up earlier this year, which forced him to sit out both legs of his side's Champions League tie against Manchester United.

