Pep Guardiola Admits He Needs Injured Stars to Return to Keep Man City's Quadruple Hopes Alive

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he needs several of his injured stars to make a swift return to action, as the club continue to chase an unprecedented 'quadruple' this season.

By dismantling Schalke 7-0 in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday, City secured their tenth successive victory in all competitions, and remain on course for a trophy-laden campaign.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

With the likes of influential stars Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho missing through injury, City boss Guardiola admitted that his side need them to return to keep their winning run going.





He told BT Sport after the match (as quoted by Goal): "At the moment we have a lot of injured players.

"We want to continue this run, especially in April, but we need players to come back fit or it won't be possible."

Despite seeing some first-team stars miss the midweek Champions League game against Schalke, players like Leroy Sane and Phil Foden put in a starring performance to lessen the impact of the side's notable absentees.

Guardiola added: "They know they have to compete with each other. Everybody wants to play and everybody has to play at a good level. Today [Tuesday] everybody tried to play, to be involved and keep going.

First Champions League goal 🙌🏼 and into the quarter finals! Booooom 🌪💙 pic.twitter.com/kCFk5X37iG — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 12, 2019

"In the last game Riyad [Mahrez] was one of the best players and today Leroy played at a good level. We are happy to achieve the quarter-finals. Hopefully we can achieve one step forward."