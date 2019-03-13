Rio Ferdinand Predicts Liverpool to 'Destroy' Ageing Bayern Munich in Champions League Knockouts

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand expects the pendulum to swing in Liverpool's favour during the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Both sides missed a handful of good chances in their first meeting at Anfield and were forced to play out a stalemate, a result which leaves Liverpool as slight favourites but with the contest expected to be largely a coin flip for who goes through.

But former Manchester United star Ferdinand thinks that an early lead for Liverpool could see them dismantle Bayern Munich with ease at the Allianz Arena.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I think it’s going to be a great game and a great occasion. It’s a chance for Liverpool to say we are in this tournament and put in a good performance against an ageing, declining Bayern team,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport (via football365).

"It is 50-50, but the happier camp’s got to be the Liverpool team. You get an away goal and I think they’re in the driving seat. They can sit back and think their front three can destroy Bayern.

"[Virgil] van Dijk is back too to marshal the backline, Liverpool have got to be the confident team going into this."

While Bayern Munich's squad is undoubtedly ageing, they're certainly not on a decline given their form in between the two games with Liverpool.

Since their draw at Anfield, Bayern Munich have won three games on the bounce, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. They've also reclaimed top spot in the Bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

