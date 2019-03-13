Transfer Rumours: Wan-Bissaka to Man Utd, Milinkovic-Savic to Real Madrid, Gomez to West Ham & More

We're in a kind of limbo when it comes to the transfer market right now. It's too late to be talking about deals that happened during the January window, but it still feels way too early to be talking about deals that might happen at the end of the season.

But clubs across the world never take any time off from the market, so why should we?

Here are some of the headlines from across Europe.

Claudio Ranieri Wants Reunion With Danny Drinkwater at Roma

Newley appointed AS Roma manager Claudio Ranieri has told his employers to consider signing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to Calciomercato (via Football Italia).





Ranieri worked alongside Drinkwater at Leicester City and the England international midfielder was one of the club's stand out performers during their title-winning campaign in 2016.





But the 29-year-old has lacked game time since moving to Chelsea in a £34m deal, making just 23 appearances in almost two years.

West Ham Target to Have £42m Asking Price Cut by Celta Viga

Spanish side Celta de Vigo will be forced to cut the asking price for star striker Maxi Gómez in half if they fail to retain their La Liga status this season.





O Celtiña are in the relegation zone and are at serious risk of dropping down into the second tier, currently sitting one point away from safety where the league's bottom five sides are separated by just four points.

The Mirror has confirmed that long-term West Ham target Gómez's £42m release clause at the Balaídos will be slashed to just £22m if the club are relegated this season.

Sergej Milinković-Savić to Finally Seal Real Madrid Move

Serbia international midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić is back on Real Madrid's transfer radar following Zinedine Zidane's appointment as their new manager.





Television station El Chiringuito confirmed that Real Madrid's re-appointed manager wants to bring the 24-year-old to Spain - the country where Milinković-Savić was born - at the end of the season.

Los Blancos were interested in signing Milinković-Savić last summer and even saw a bid for the midfielder by Serie A giants SS Lazio.

Newcastle United & Southampton Want 'the New Dele Alli'

#MKDons made it three wins from three at the start of their Merit League 2 campaign, courtesy of a 5-2 victory over Leyton Orient this morning.



A stunning performance from striker Recoe Martin, who came off the bench to net all FIVE for the Young Dons. pic.twitter.com/BYCegELFUx — MK Dons (@MKDonsFC) March 2, 2019

Premier League clubs are lining up to land MK Dons wonderkid Recoe Martin in the hopes that he will follow in the footsteps as former Stadium MK hero, Dele Alli.

England international midfielder Alli has gone on to establish himself as one of the brightest young players in Europe following £6m move from MK Dons as a teenager, earning call ups to Euro 2016 and the World Cup.

The Mirror claims that Martin really caught the eye during last week's 5-2 win over Leyton Orient, where the left-footed striker scored all of MK Dons goals during a 17-minute spell at the end of the match.

Man Utd Increase Aaron Wan-Bissaka Interest After Heavy Scouting

Manchester United are lining up Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

The Sun claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scouted Wan-Bissaka at least 12 times since his appointment at Old Trafford and are now looking to make an offer for the defender once the summer transfer window opens.





The 21-year-old has made 37 first team appearances since making his debut last season.

European Heavyweights Join Steven Bergwijn Race

Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Inter have all joined the race to sign Netherlands international winger Steven Bergwijn.

De Telegraaf report that all five clubs will go toe to toe with Manchester United in the hopes of signing the 21-year-old forward at the end of this season.

Bergwijn, who is valued at just £30m, has scored 11 goals and claimed 12 assists across all competitions this season, with only Luuk de Jong, Dušan Tadić and Hakim Ziyech have been directly involved in more goals in the league.