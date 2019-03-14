Callum Hudson-Odoi & Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka Called Up for England Under-21 Squad

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka are among the players named in England's Under-21 squad to face Poland and Germany later in the month.

Aidy Boothroyd's side will meet up on Sunday, and will base themselves in the south-west ahead of next Thursday's clash against the Poles at Bristol City's Ashton Gate. The following Tuesday, Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium will play host to England's clash against Germany.

Speaking about the upcoming friendly matches, via the FA's official website, Boothroyd said: "It’s an exciting time again, getting the boys back together to put in some preparation for the Euros and obviously two really good games this week against teams who could be our competitors in the summer. Both Poland and Germany will give us a really good test.

“Any team that qualifies for the Under-21 Euro Finals has to be respected, because it’s no mean feat getting there. You can see from the standard of the countries that are heading to Italy in June, they’re all top teams, so these will be difficult games.”

As well as Hudson-Odoi and Wan-Bissaka, other high profile names include Leicester City's James Maddison, Manchester City's Phil Foden, and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon. There's also a recall for Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who played a part in the side's impressive display at last summer's Toulon tournament, which saw them win their third successive title.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson looks set to miss the England senior side's upcoming Euro 2020 qualification matches against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, after suffering an ankle injury in Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich. It is unclear whether Southgate will name a replacement, or will opt to stick with the options already available to him.