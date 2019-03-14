Champions League: The 7 Youngest English Goalscorers in the Competition's History

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden joined the ranks of England's youngest Champions League goalscorers this week when he netted his team's sixth in a 7-0 rout of Schalke.

Here's a look at how he compares to the rest of the teenagers on the list...

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 19 years, 10 days

The youngest English defender to have scored a Champions League goal, home grown Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold found the net in a 7-0 win over Maribor in October 2017.

Alexander-Arnold's goal was the seventh on the night after Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had scored the first six.

Wayne Rooney - 18 years, 340 days

Wayne Rooney completed a £27m move from Everton to Manchester United in the summer of 2004, but a broken metatarsal at the European Championship meant his debut was delayed.

When it eventually did come at the end of September 2004 against Fenerbahce, it was worth the wait. Rooney needed only 18 minutes to scored and finished the night with a hat-trick.

Jack Wilshere - 18 years, 291 days

Jack Wilshere marked his first full season in the Arsenal first team with a Champions League goal, scored as the Gunners hammered a strong Shakhtar Donetsk side 5-1 in October 2010.

Wilshere played 49 times in all competitions that season - compared to none the year after - and it remains by far his best in what has been an injury ravaged career.

Phil Foden - 18 years, 288 days

Phil Foden's strike for Manchester City in the 7-0 demolition of Schalke this week puts him fourth on the list of youngest English goalscorers in Champions League history.

He is, however, now the youngest English player to have scored a goal in the knockout rounds of the competition and will hope to keep getting opportunities in the next stages.

Theo Walcott - 18 years, 221 days

Theo Walcott has ultimately failed to deliver on the teen prodigy hype that surrounded his 2006 move to Arsenal and subsequent call up for England's World Cup squad.

But the forward has still scored goals at the highest level. He scored his first Champions League goal at the age of 18 in October 2007 as the Gunners beat Slavia Prague 7-0.

Jadon Sancho - 18 years, 213 days

Jadon Sancho moved to Germany aged 17 after struggling to break into the Manchester City first team. Just over a year later he scored for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

It was Dortmund's third goal in a surprising 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid earlier this season. Sancho didn't actually start the game, but needed only four minutes after coming off the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 18 years, 44 days

The youngest English goalscorer in the Champions League, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted the opener in a 2-1 win for Arsenal over Olympiacos in September 2011.

He's actually only scored five further Champions League goals since, two of which came during Liverpool's run to the final just last season.