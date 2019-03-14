Franz Beckenbauer Backs Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp to Manage Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer has backed current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to take over at the Allianz Arena in the future, suggesting it would be a 'highlight'.





Klopp masterminded a 3-1 Liverpool win over Bayern in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, knocking the Bavarian giants out of the Champions League as early as the last 16 stage for the first time since 2011, eight long years.

Beckenbauer made his comments about Klopp possibly joining Bayern before the match kicked off so is likely to only feel stronger about it after the way Liverpool crush his beloved club.

"Jurgen Klopp at FC Bayern. That would be the highlight. Jurgen was the one who taught the Germans how to play football quickly," Beckenbauer told media in Germany.

Klopp remains the last non-Bayern manager to win the Bundesliga title after guiding Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012. His Dortmund team also reached the 2013 Champions League final, where they were beaten by Bayern.

The 51-year-old has since led Liverpool to the Champions League final and has overseen a monumental Premier League title challenge from the Reds could yet still finish with the club winning a first English crown since 1990.

Klopp remains under long-term contract at Anfield and often states his commitment to the club.

Bayern appear to be in a period of transition. They are struggling to retain their Bundesliga title after losing their stranglehold at a domestic level and their earliest Champions League elimination in nearly a decade may serve as a wake up call to club chiefs.