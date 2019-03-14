Mauro Icardi 'Expects' Juventus or Real Madrid Move as Inter Exit Draws Closer

Inter striker Mauro Icardi seems increasingly more likely to leave the club with every passing week, and the latest reports from Argentina claim that he will indeed leave the Nerazzuri in the summer, for either Juventus or Real Madrid.

The former captain has longstanding issues with the club, and was stripped of the captaincy back in February, coinciding with a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a knee injury which is likely to keep him out until April.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Many speculate that he may have played his last match for the Serie A side, including Argentine news outlet TyC Sports (via FC Inter News) who report that the relationship between Inter and Icardi is 'irreparable.'

Sourcing an unnamed member of the player's entourage, they expect him to move to one of Real or Juventus, citing his ambition to play for one of the best club's in the world.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It's thought that the 26-year-old's family favour a move to Turin, due to the close proximity to their current home in MIlan, and while there are no reports of a move actually being on the cards just yet, it would come as no surprise to see the runaway Serie A leaders add one of the division's hottest talents to their ranks.

Seeming a bit more likely, however, is a move to Real, with the report claiming a move to Spain to work under Zinedine Zidane is more in line with his personal ambitions.

The Galacticos, back under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, are reported to have already made contact with Icardi as they look for a new goalscorer, with their failure to adequately replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer partially contributing to their downfall this season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

They sit third in La Liga with no other hopes of silverware, having crashed out of the Champions League to Ajax, and some expect Icardi to be the first arrival in a squad overhaul.