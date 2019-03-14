Niko Kovac Admits That Liverpool 'Showed Us Our Limits' as Bayern Munich Bow Out of Champions League

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has admitted that Liverpool's high press showcased the Bavarians' limits, and added that his squad deserved to lose the tie to the Reds.

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after a 3-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool. Sadio Mane scored a brilliant goal in the first half when he caught Manuel Neuer off his line, and despite an own goal from Joel Matip which gave Bayern some hope, the Reds were able to storm back and score twice more to finish the match.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, as quoted by Goal, Kovac claimed: "We had a strong opponent and we have to congratulate Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

"They were better in these two matches and we deserved to lose. The opponent attacked us very high and left no spaces, that made it difficult for us. On top of that it was not our best day. Liverpool are a top team in Europe and they showed us our limits."

The Bayern manager highlighted the set-piece goal as a turning point in the match. With the score locked at 1-1, Virgil van Dijk rose above the defence and slammed home a header from a James Milner corner. The goal changed the whole complexity of the match and Bayern were never able to recover their confidence.

As quoted by Bayern's official website, Kovac said: "We kept the contest open until Liverpool's second goal. You saw a set-piece can be decisive in a match like this.

"Our opponents attacked very early and at a high pace. We tried to use our full-backs to attack. We didn't succeed because our opponents did a really good job, whereas we didn't have our best day."

Bayern will try to get some points between themselves and Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table on Sunday, as they take on Mainz at the Allianz Arena. Liverpool are set to travel to London to face Premier League strugglers Fulha, as they attempt to keep the pressure on current Premier League leaders Manchester City.