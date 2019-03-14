Philippe Coutinho Gives Update on Barcelona Future Amid Manchester United Links

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has conceded he doesn't know 'what the future holds' after he made a return to goalscoring form, following a difficult few months at Camp Nou.

Before Wednesday night's goal against Lyon, Coutinho had last scored in January, a brace against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, while his last La Liga score coming as far back as the 5-1 Clásico defeat of Real Madrid in October.



Maja Hitij/GettyImages

In that time, the forward has struggled for form as well as goals, and even found himself being booed by sections of La Blaugrana's support on ocassion, leading to increased links with a swift return to the Premier League and Manchester United, following his £142 move from Liverpool in January 2018.



And, speaking to reporters after his side's progression to the Champions League quarter finals with a 5-1 victory, as quoted by the Sun, he admitted: "In the last few weeks, months even, I've not been playing well. But I still want to improve."

"I came to Barcelona to give my best. I live for the moment. You never know what the future holds. I am happy with my performance today."

But it's not all doom and gloom. Gerard Pique stood up for the Brazilian after he was jeered at the weekend in the game against Rayo Vallecano, whilst also admitting that such criticism is a part of life at Barca.



United were preparing for Rakitic to replace Pogba should the Frenchman move on...



But would he have been a good replacement? 🤔 https://t.co/ekLdkAFKm6 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 14, 2019

The defender said: "Philippe is having a good season. Obviously, he cost a lot and that means there are higher expectations surrounding his performances. It is what it is.

"You have to accept the reaction of the fans because at the end of the day they're our supporters, you have to respect [their opinion].

"We — his teammates and people at the club — have to give him all the support in the world. We need him at his best in the final stage of the season and I'm sure he will be."