Tony Gale Claims West Ham United's Declan Rice Should Be Playing at a 'Top Club'

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Ex-West Ham United defender Tony Gale believes Declan Rice should be playing at a higher level than that of his current club.

Rice received his first call-up by Gareth Southgate this week to represent England for the Euro 2020 qualifiers, just a month after switching his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, and Gale has stated that Rice has what it takes to go to the very top of the game.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

In an interview with Talksport, Gale said: “There has been people watching him already. The kid is destined to play higher.

“I can maybe see a season or maybe another season after that he’s going to be playing for a real top club."

After making his breakthrough as a centre-back last season, Rice has made 31 appearances for West Ham this season in defensive midfield and scored two Premier League goals for his boyhood club, attracting interest from clubs such as Manchester City, and Gale thinks his former club have it all to do to keep the 20-year-old. 

"It’s going to be hard for West Ham to keep hold of him. But at the moment West Ham have got a great player on their hands," Gale continued.

The Hammers' hierarchy have publicly stated their desire for Rice's future to be in east London, with vice-chair Karren Brady challenging the English midfielder to emulate Mark Noble's loyalty to West Ham.

However, Gale is not the only other former Hammer to admit Rice might just belong at a level above West Ham, as Trevor Sinclar tweeted earlier this month: "Let's just enjoy him whilst he's here."

With an England cap awaiting him this month, the midfield enforcer is sure to be in high demand during the summer transfer window. West Ham are still in the running for the final Europa League qualification spots this season, but at this rate, it's looking like a matter of when, not if, Rice leaves the London Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message