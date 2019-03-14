West Ham Join European Giants in Race to Sign Argentine Wonderkid Juan Sebastian Sforza

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Argentine starlet Juan Sebastian Sforza is being linked with a host of European clubs including West Ham United, according to the player's agent.

The 17-year-old, who currently plays for Newell's Old Boys, is one of the hottest prospects coming out of South America, allegedly attracting interest from West Ham, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain among others.

Sforza's agent Camillo Autieri told TuttomercatoWeb: "We have already arranged meetings with Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli.

"Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and West Ham [are also interested]," Autieri claimed.

Autieri added that Newell's Old Boys would demand around £1m for any summer transfer of Sforza, who is affectionately nicknamed 'Juani' in Argentina and has recently signed his first professional contract.


An attacking midfielder, Sforza has also been compared by his agent to former AC Milan tough-tackling midfielder Massimo Ambrosini, and it has been claimed in the same interview that the Rossoneri have already met with Autieri over a potential deal for his sought-after client.

West Ham currently have two Argentinians on their books in Pablo Zabaleta and Manuel Lanzini, and if the agent's claims are to be believed, the Hammers will face tough competition from Spain, Italy, Germany and France to lure the wonderkid to the London Stadium.


Newell's Old Boys are currently 16th in Argentina's first division and La Lepra have a rich history within their academy, with players like Gabriel Batistuta and Lionel Messi, as well as Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino all representing the club at youth level.

