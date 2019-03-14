Zinedine Zidane Eyeing Move for 2 Chelsea Superstars Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea could be facing a summer raid from Real Madrid, as returning boss Zinedine Zidane wants to make midfielder N'Golo Kante his first recruit of the summer.

The mood around the Santiago Bernabeu has already been lifted by the return of the three time Champions League-winning manager, just ten months after walking away from the dugout, and the consequences of a rejuvenation of Madrid could hit west London hard.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to the London Evening Standard, Kante is being chased by Madrid as they look for a new midfielder enforcer after a disappointing season from Brazilian Casemiro.

Eden Hazard has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos, but if reports are to be believed, the Belgian superstar may not be the only Blue to make the switch at the end of the season.

Kante's position under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been a talking point throughout the Blues' stuttering season, with the Frenchman being deployed in a more advanced position to accommodate Jorginho.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In his preferred position, the 27-year-old won back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea, as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and Kante could be tempted to leave Stamford Bridge in order to return to the role in which he is widely regarded as the best in the world.

Zidane will surely find Hazard to be an easier summer acquisition with just one year left on his current deal, but Kante appears to be the top priority for Los Galacticos.

The World Cup winner joined the Blues in 2016 and penned a bumper new five-year contract just four months ago, which saw him become Chelsea's highest earner at £290,000-a-week.

If Zidane wants Hazard and Kanté Chelsea should say, 'sure,' and quote them at £250m a piece. — amadí (@amadoit__) March 11, 2019

With a long-term deal under his belt, Kante has shown no indication that he is ready to end his Chelsea journey as he continues to be a shining light at the Bridge, whatever the current climate of the club.

Chelsea paid £32m to Leicester for Kante and Zidane can expect to triple that fee if they are to land their man this summer.