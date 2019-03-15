Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Rafa Benitez's Best Available Magpies Lineup

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United make the long trip down to the south coast looking to leapfrog 12th placed Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Following a dramatic late comeback to beat Everton 3-2 in their last outing, Benitez will be desperate to make it back-to-back wins and inch further away from the relegation zone.

Despite struggling on the road this season, they will take confidence from the fact they've never lost in Bournemouth and can overtake the Cherries with a win due to having a better goal difference.

Here's how Newcastle might lineup for Saturday's Premier League match.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (GK) - The 30-year-old Slovakian has been one of Newcastle's best signings in recent years and brings an air of confidence and calm to the defence.

DeAndre Yedlin (RWB) - The United States international replaced Javier Manquillo for the Everton match and his pace will be needed to quell Bournemouth's quick forwards.

Florian Lejeune (CB) - Has established himself back in the side following a spell out with injury and recent performances have made him irreplaceable.

Federico Fernandez (CB) - Hasn't featured in the league since December but a knee injury to captain Jamaal Lascelles will likely see the experienced Argentinian given a chance.

Paul Dummett (CB) - With Fabian Schar missing the clash through suspension, it opens the door for the Welshman to get back into the side. Often leads by example and is a tenacious worker in defence.

Matt Ritchie (LWB) - The Scotsman returns to his former club where he spent three seasons from 2013 to 2016. Provides crucial width to his side's attacks and offers a genuine threat with his delivery from crosses and set pieces.

2. Midfielders

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Isaac Hayden (CM) - Formed a brilliant partnership with the now injured Sean Longstaff in central midfield and has kept the likes of Jonjo Shelvey out of the side.

Sung-yong Ki (CM) - Played 79 minutes against Everton following recent injury trouble with his achilles tendon and his composure and passing ability in midfield should see him keep his place.

Miguel Almiron (CAM) - Often given a free roaming role by Benitez, the Magpies' record signing likes to drift to the left and has added flair and pace to his side's attacks. Will be eager to get his first goal for the club.

3. Forwards

Mondays are better when you realise that the legend of your club (and one of the best strikers of the history) and one of the most prestigious newspaper in Europe select you in their teams of the week! Thanks @alanshearer & @Gazzetta_it



👉🏼🤩👈🏼 @NUFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/pckml5MPDH — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) March 11, 2019

Ayoze Perez (CF) - Will be full of confidence after sinking Everton with a brace in his last outing. Has forged a good working relationship with fellow partner Salomon Rondon.

Salomon Rondon (ST) - Newcastle are desperate to secure the Venezuelan's services on a permanent basis after contributing eight goals this season, two coming against Bournemouth at St James' Park.