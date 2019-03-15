Champions League Quarter Final Draw: Europe's Best 8 Remaining Clubs Learn Their Fate

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

The eight remaining clubs in the 2018/19 Champions League have learned their quarter final fate after the draw was made at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

The winners from the round of 16 were put into the fully open draw, with no seeding or country protection any longer in effect at this stage of the competition.

Manchester United pulled off an unlikely comeback against Paris Saint-Germain to book their place in the quarter finals and will now face Barcelona in the last eight. The two giants of European football haven't met in a competitive game the 2011 final.

Liverpool's victory over Bayern Munich this week prompted Jurgen Klopp to declare that the Reds are 'back' among the European elite. They must now get the better of Porto, a team they faced in the knockout rounds last year, if they are to progress to the semi finals.

Seeking a first Champions League crown since 1996, Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo were paired with a Ajax, who dumped holders Real Madrid out in the last round.

2018/19 UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw:


Ajax vs Juventus
Liverpool vs Porto
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Barcelona vs Manchester United

First legs will be played on 9/10 April, with the return legs a week later on 16/17 April.

The final is scheduled for 1st June and will be played at Atletico Madrid's new state-of-the-art Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the first to be held in Spain since 2010.

