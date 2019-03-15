Europa League Quarter Final Draw: Last 8 Clubs Learn Fate as 'Road to Baku' Continues

The quarter final draw for the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League has been made, as well as the draw for the last four further down the line as teams begin to eye the famous trophy.

Automatic entry to the 2019/20 Champions League group stage remains on offer to the winner.

Arsenal overturned an aggregate deficit against Rennes in the round of 16 and will have to get the better of Napoli in the quarter finals to keep progressing in the competition.

Chelsea, who made shorter work of the last 16 than their Premier League neighbours after thrashing Dynamo Kyiv 8-0 on aggregate, have now been paired with Slavia Prague, who shocked five-time winners Sevilla in the last 16 to reach this stage.

2018/19 UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Draw:





Napoli vs Arsenal Villarreal vs Valencia Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt Slavia Prague vs Chelsea

First legs will be played on Thursday 11th April, with the return legs a week later on 18th April.

UEFA have also drawn the semi final pairings for later in the competition.

2018/19 UEFA Europa League Semi Final Draw:

Napoli/Arsenal vs Villarreal/Valencia Benfica/Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slavia Prague/Chelsea

The final is scheduled for Wednesday 29th May and will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.