Georginio Wijnaldum Reveals He Is Yet to Start Discussing New Contract With Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that he is yet to start discussing a new contract with the club, but the Netherlands international insists he is relaxed about the situation and there is no rush for it to happen.





Wijnaldum is under contract at Anfield until 2021, giving him just over two years left on the initial five-year deal he signed when he joined the Reds from Newcastle for around £25m in 2016.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool have handed new long-term contracts to a raft of players over the last year, including Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and the Liverpool Echo expects that Wijnaldum will be the next whose future is nailed down.

"No, I did not speak with the club yet," the player is quoted as saying by the local newspaper.

"That is something for the club. I will see what happens. I signed a five-year contract and I am still under contract. I just do my job to perform. A new contract has to come from the club."

Wijnaldum's future would only become a concern if no deal has been signed by the end of next season. By that time he would have just a year left and Liverpool may look to sell.

The versatile 28-year-old has been a key player for the Reds this season, appearing 35 times in all competitions and starting all but two of those games.

Overall, he has already played more than 120 times for Liverpool in less than three full seasons.

Wijnaldum and the rest of the Reds squad will learn the identity of their Champions League quarter final opponent on Friday morning, with Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Ajax and Porto in the draw.