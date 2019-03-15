Jurgen Klopp Confirms Jordan Henderson Will Miss Fulham Clash With Ankle Injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that club captain Jordan Henderson will miss this Sunday's Premier League clash against Fulham through injury.

Henderson sustained an issue in his ankle during the first half of the 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website right after the game, Klopp admitted: "It's a big night with a little shadow that is Hendo's twisted ankle. It's Hendo so he's a hard one, but we have to see, of course. It looks hopefully not that serious but for tonight we had to change.

"That's always a bad sign for a game, when you have to change early. We trained with him there in that position - we wanted to, not to rest Fabinho, but we wanted to bring in fresh legs and Hendo had fresh legs but unfortunately that didn't help with the ankle."

And now, as reported by Football365, the German tactician has revealed the club are still unsure how long the midfielder will be missing for, citing some time after the international break, thus ruling him out of any involvement in this weekend's game at Craven Cottage.

He explained: “With Hendo we don’t know – it’s serious enough to rule him out for the weekend. The international break will hopefully be long enough to bring him back.

“It is to do with his ankle. It’s the best it can be but still not good enough, it’s okay though.”

Following that impressive 3-1 victory against the Bundesliga champions, Liverpool are now set to play FC Porto in the Champions League quarter finals, with a semi final against Barcelona or Manchester United their potential reward.

