Jurgen Klopp Insists He Will Be 'Judged by God' Not Trophies as Liverpool Boss Brushes Off Pressure

Jurgen Klopp has downplayed the significance of any managerial successes he achieves at Liverpool, by claiming that he is only 'judged by God', gives no importance to the size of his trophy cabinet or how he is remembered as a football manager.

The Reds have arguably their best chance to win the Premier League title for the first time since 1990, and face Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals after knocking out Bayern Munich in the last 16.



CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Despite the prospect of finishing the current season with an impressive double, Klopp rejected the idea of pressure as Liverpool manager.





He said (as quoted by The Guardian): "You can’t imagine how less I’m interested in that. I never thought about myself in that way. My job is to do everything I can to help the team be as successful as possible.

"I’m not searching to be remembered in 50 years or whatever. For me it’s no pressure, only opportunity. I love what I do, I think I have a fantastic team out there, and that’s all that I need to be a happy person."

He added: "I respect a lot the desire of all the people and the players, and I can be really part of that, I can be part of that dream. But it’s not for me at the end, it’s for the people.

"I am not interested in who judges me. God judges me one day and that is the only thing I am interested in. What other people say about me I couldn’t be less interested.”