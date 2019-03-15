Jurgen Klopp Insists He Will Be 'Judged by God' Not Trophies as Liverpool Boss Brushes Off Pressure

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has downplayed the significance of any managerial successes he achieves at Liverpool, by claiming that he is only 'judged by God', gives no importance to the size of his trophy cabinet or how he is remembered as a football manager.

The Reds have arguably their best chance to win the Premier League title for the first time since 1990, and face Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals after knocking out Bayern Munich in the last 16.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Despite the prospect of finishing the current season with an impressive double, Klopp rejected the idea of pressure as Liverpool manager.


He said (as quoted by The Guardian): "You can’t imagine how less I’m interested in that. I never thought about myself in that way. My job is to do everything I can to help the team be as successful as possible. 

"I’m not searching to be remembered in 50 years or whatever. For me it’s no pressure, only opportunity. I love what I do, I think I have a fantastic team out there, and that’s all that I need to be a happy person."

He added: "I respect a lot the desire of all the people and the players, and I can be really part of that, I can be part of that dream. But it’s not for me at the end, it’s for the people. 

"I am not interested in who judges me. God judges me one day and that is the only thing I am interested in. What other people say about me I couldn’t be less interested.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message