Liverpool Losing Hope of Keeping Hold of Teenage Prospect as Lazio Emerge as Likely Destination

March 15, 2019

Liverpool forward Bobby Adekanye looks all but set to depart Anfield this summer, and Serie A side Lazio have emerged as the most likely prospective destination for the 20-year-old.

The Nigerian-born winger is expected to have a bright future in the game but given the level of competition that exists for places at the club at present, a first-team breakthrough isn't expected in the foreseeable future. 

His limited prospects of senior football on Merseyside, it's thought, have led to some personal frustrations, and Calcio Mercato (via lalaziosiamonoi.it) claim that he has rejected a new deal with the Reds as a result. 

With his current contract up in the summer, then, the Dutch youth international looks set to entertain a few options, and Lazio are reported to be keen to secure his signature.

The report later quotes Italian radio station Radiosei, who claim they have pursued him since November last year, and even went as far as offering terms in January. No deal was agreed at that time, but the club have returned with a counter-offer to try and lure the former Barcelona academy player to their ranks. 

He wants a team that can offer him first-team football and a 'high' salary, and it's believed that all that is left to do for Simone Inzaghi's side is await a decision from the player, expected to come in April.

I Biancoceleste host Parma in Serie A this weekend, looking to overtake Atalanta and Torino and climb to sixth place.

