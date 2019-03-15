Twitter Reacts as Man City Get Spurs, Man Utd Draw Barca & Liverpool Play Porto in Champions League

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals is in, and there are certainly some mouthwatering ties.

All four of the Premier League's representatives have made it this far, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all discovering their fates for the next round of the competition.

Tottenham vs Manchester City

However, not all of the English sides will make it through to the semi-finals, as Tottenham have been drawn against Pep Guardiola's City. Whilst some fans of the London club are confident, there are many who were clearly hoping for another outcome.

Man City knocking us out of the top 4 and the champions league, Kyle Walker dancing on the grave of our club — Simply (@Simply_Spurs) March 15, 2019

10-0 loading — Aditya kanungo🌞 (@adityakanungo1) March 15, 2019

Most City fans were clearly pleased with the result, feeling as though the Citizens will be able to continue their good run of form against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

They confidently saw off Bundesliga strugglers Schalke in the previous round, earning a stunning 10-2 aggregate victory, and many fans are eager to see their side replicate such a performance against Tottenham.





Even Kyle Walker couldn't resist a dig...

This will be fun pic.twitter.com/PkJ2tGAbe0 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 15, 2019

YES!! Semi Finals Incoming 💪 — IamFrancisFizzo™ (@francisfizzo) March 15, 2019

Smashing Spurs easy 😏😏😏😏😏 — Buvey (@lawrence_bury) March 15, 2019

Manchester United vs Barcelona

As for the other English sides, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have been handed a date with Barcelona, who are always one of the favourites to win the entire competition.

On paper, Barcelona certainly seem to be one of the tougher opponents, but some fans clearly feel as though anything is possible under Solskjaer.

Cheers sons crying — Nathan Goldie (@GoldieNathan) March 15, 2019

McTominay when Messi arrives at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/UEeSpDEdKC — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) March 15, 2019

So #Barcelona it is. Many a happy memory. Let’s get down to business reds ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5cetcSF22Y — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) March 15, 2019

Everybody writing UTD off.

That’s just the way we like it.

After the start to the season we had we literally have nothing to lose.

You still want to see Jose’s UTD?

Be our guests.

This is Ole’s UTD and it’s a different ball game now. pic.twitter.com/OVlwqsEis5 — Sav (@jonmikesav8) March 15, 2019

As for Barcelona, it appears as though fans are looking forward to the tie, as they look to add yet another Champions League trophy to their impressive trophy cabinet.





Rip Man United — Messi 🐐 (@loyalmessi) March 15, 2019





With Real Madrid crashing out in the last round, Ernesto Valverde's side are the last Spaniards in the competition, and they will definitely be glad to see Los Blancos' three-year reign come to an end.

Liverpool vs FC Porto





Liverpool supporters were pleased to see their rivals handed such challenging ties, but their draw against Porto stands to be a tough ask. However, if you ask a large part of the Anfield faithful, the Reds stand to be in for a relatively simple affair.

Jurgen Klopp's side impressed in the last round against Bayern Munich, and many fans feel as though Porto will be easier competition than the Bundesliga giants.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA YESSSS — Erik (@EriikLFC) March 15, 2019

Ajax vs Juventus

The final tie of the round sees Ajax face off against Juventus. The conquerors of Real will come into this match on top of the world, earning rave reviews for their stunning 4-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, they will come up against a Juventus side featuring a terrifyingly-inspired Cristiano Ronaldo, who put in another outstanding individual performance to drag the Serie A side to victory over Atletico Madrid, and many supporters seem pleased with the outcome of the draw.

Another hatrick for Ronaldo — 🇬🇭🇹🇴🇨 (@BARIMAAGYEMAN1) March 15, 2019

The winners of this tie will come up against the winners of City's clash with Tottenham in the semi-finals, whilst the victors from Manchester United vs Barcelona and Liverpool vs Porto will square off in the last four.

Some City fans were eager to express their delight at their side of the draw, claiming that this could be the year that the Citizens bring home Europe's most prestigious trophy.



If we get our full squad back and that include our cheerleader Mendy then we go on to win this trophy. — Mateus Tchilimba (@MJay104) March 15, 2019

However, it's safe to say that many feel as though United's route to the final has not been too kind to them.