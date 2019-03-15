Vivianne Miedema Hits Hat-Trick to Re-Break WSL Scoring Record in Big Arsenal Win

Arsenal went back to the top of the Women’s Super League on Thursday night, as they beat Bristol City 4-0 at Meadow Park.

The win saw the Gunners move one point clear of title challengers Manchester City, though the Citizens have a vital game in hand over Joe Montemurro’s side.

Arsenal’s in form striker Vivianne Miedema gave them the lead after 11 minutes, scoring a wonderful solo goal. The Dutch forward picked up the ball on the edge of the box and dribbled past three Bristol City defenders before finishing into the bottom corner.

James Chance/GettyImages

Miedema doubled Arsenal’s lead just before the hour mark, as she picked up Dominique Bloodworth’s perfect through ball and placed her shot in the bottom corner to give the hosts a comfortable lead.

Katie McCabe added Arsenal’s third in the 76th minute, latching onto another exquisite pass from Bloodworth to find herself free in the box and slot the ball home. Miedema then got her deserved hat-trick two minutes later, converting Danielle van de Donk’s cross to well and truly seal all three points for the Gunners in a dominant and ruthless display.

Bristol City’s defence looked vulnerable all throughout the 90 minutes, and they were torn apart by a clinical attacking side. The Robins now sit fifth in the Super League table, 17 points off league leaders Arsenal.

Miedema’s treble saw her goal tally for the season rise to a remarkable 19 goals from just 15 appearances, putting her back ahead of Manchester City’s Nikita Parris on 18 goals as the two battle it out for the coveted golden boot.

The race for the golden boot is definitely hotting up 🔥



Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/cr5ma42EYP — The FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) March 15, 2019

Miedema and Parris’ goal tallies are even more impressive when considering they are new records for the Women’s Super League. Before this season, the most goals any player had scored in a single season was 15 goals, by Birmingham City’s Ellen White.

Arsenal are back in action next Sunday, when they travel to Prenton Park to face Liverpool on 24 March.