Arsenal Hold Preliminary Transfer Talks With Rennes Over Young Star Ismaila Sarr

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Arsenal have approached their Europa League round of 16 opponents Rennes over the potential signing of young forward Ismaila Sarr, after he impressed in his side's 3-1 victory in the tie's first leg.

The 21-year-old dominated Arsenal's defence throughout the match and was crucially fouled by Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, for which the former Dortmund man picked up his second booking of the game. Sarr picked himself up and went on to score a flying header and seal a famous win for the French side. 

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

It has been rumoured that the Senegalese international has been on Arsenal's radar for several months, having been identified as a potential signing by former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat. As reported by Goal France, the Gunners advanced into opening talks over Sarr after witnessing his dazzling performance against them. 

Unai Emery's side did end Rennes' and Sarr's Europa League run by overturning the 3-1 deficit in the second leg, winning 3-0 thanks to a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and setting up a quarter-final tie with Napoli. Rennes' exit did ensure that Sarr would be their top scorer in the competition on four goals. 


Much of the hype which surrounded the Senegal forward came following an impressive performance at the World Cup, where he played every minute of all three group games for his country. Many European clubs have been linked with the player but Arsenal seem to be in the driver's seat given that they got at first-hand look at Sarr over both matches against Rennes. 

Emery's squad do not play again until April when they host Newcastle in the Premier League, having fallen out of the FA Cup already. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message