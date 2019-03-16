Bayern Munich has been charged by European football governing body UEFA on two separate counts following its Champions League round of 16 exit to Liverpool.

A Virgil van Dijk header was sandwiched between two Sadio Mane goals either side of half time at the Allianz Arena to help the Reds to a 3-1 aggregate win over the Bundesliga side, the first time since 2011 that Die Roten has failed to make it past the last 16.

The defeat has been compounded by UEFA after Bayern breached two rules, according to the Liverpool Echo, with the first being for the kit Leon Goretzka wore when he was introduced on 72 minutes in place of Javi Martinez.

Article 28 of UEFA's kit regulations allow for only one kit sponsor during Champions League games, with it to be positioned on the front of the shirt with exceeding strict 200cm x 200cm measurements.

Goretzka's kit however also donned a Qatar Airways sleeve logo, a strip used for their domestic games, instead of UEFA's Respect campaign badge, in addition to the T-Mobile sponsor on the chest.

As well, the Bavarian club is also set to be charged after fans presented an anti-VAR banner during the game against Liverpool, which included offensive language.

The banner read "Modern football kills emotion. F*** VAR. F*** UEFA."

Bayern fans have been known to voice their opinions in no uncertain terms via the aid of a banner, with them airing one regarding the heightened ticket prices to watch football during the first leg at Anfield in February.

Despite being eliminated from the Champions League, Niko Kovac's side is still on course for a domestic double, leading the Bundesliga on goal difference with nine games remaining, while it plays its DFB-Pokal quarter final after the international break.