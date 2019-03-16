Gennaro Gattuso Admits He Thought Milan Goal Machine Krzysztof Piątek Didn't Like Him After Move

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has admitted that he feared that he would lock horns with January signing Krzysztof Piątek as the Poland international rarely smiled and hardly spoke to the Rosonerri head coach when he joined the club.

But the 41-year-old has come to learn that Piątek, who's already scored eight goals since joining Milan, prefers to keep himself to himself and instead lets his feet do the talking on the pitch.

"We do not speak much, he prefers actions on the pitch," Gattuso said, quoted by the club on social media. "I am beginning to see him smile more often, at the beginning I thought he was upset with me.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"He is dedicated and likes to train, he knows what needs to be done."

Piątek has been one of the biggest stars across the planet this season, having a breakout campaign in his first year in one of Europe's top five leagues. The 23-year-old joined Serie A outfit Genoa at the start of the campaign in a £4m deal from Cracovia Kraków in Poland's Ekstraklasa.

After scoring 19 goals in 21 appearances for the Rossoblu, Piątek was snapped up by Milan for £31.5m which allowed loanee Gonzalo Higuaín to secure a winter move to Chelsea.

THAT IS ABSOLUTELY WORLD CLASS FROM PIATEK! IT’S ALWAYS HIM! ALWAYS HIM! — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) February 16, 2019

Piątek's outstanding form hasn't slowed down since moving to San Siro and he's already scored eight goals in just nine appearances, maintaining his place level on goals with Cristiano Ronaldo - both players are only behind Fabio Quagliarella - in the race to be awarded the Capocannoniere.