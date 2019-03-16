James Ward-Prowse Set to Earn Late England Call-Up After Injury to Liverpool Star

Southampton star James Ward-Prowse could be set for a late call-up to the England squad to replace injured Liverpool star Jordan Henderson.

The Reds captain has been ruled out of Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash with Fulham after sustaining an ankle injury during the Champions League win over Bayern Munich, leaving doubts over the midfielder's fitness ahead of England's forthcoming fixtures.

Southampton's last four goals in the Premier League:



⚽️ Yan Valery

⚽️ James Ward-Prowse (FK)

⚽️ Yan Valery

⚽️ James Ward-Prowse (FK)



This time, they might be taking all three points.

Whilst there is another round of domestic fixtures to be played before the international break kicks in, the Telegraph report that Ward-Prowse is in line for a call-up, having missed out on Gareth Southgate's initial squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Southgate recently said of the Saints midfielder: "We know there are some players just on the fringes that we wouldn't hesitate to call in both in terms of their ability, but also in the case of a player like James Ward-Prowse and his character.

"He's absolutely the sort of character you want around the squad. We love Prowsey. I've been accused of being a father of Prowsey over the years! This most recent spell is his best spell since we capped him before.

GOAL Southampton 2-1 Spurs (81 mins)



Wow! What a strike from James Ward-Prowse, who smashes a free-kick into the top corner from outside the box - Saints turnaround complete?#SOUTOT — Premier League (@premierleague) March 9, 2019

"He is, I would say, a world-class deliverer or set-plays, but he's only recently got back into the team at Southampton. I think we've got some good midfield players and it isn't a straightforward selection.

"We're four months on from our last game. You could look at Fabian Delph and say he hasn't been playing for Manchester City, but he was our best player against Croatia. So, trying to balance all of that this time has been difficult this time."

England could call upon in-form James Ward-Prowse after injury blow for Jordan Henderson

The Three Lions will take on Czech Republic and Montenegro when Southgate's side make a long-awaited return to action, and it is said that Steve Holland, Southgate's assistant, was in attendance at St. Mary's to keep an eye on Ward-Prowse among others last Saturday.

Holland was apparently keeping tabs on both Southampton and Tottenham players during last weekend's clash, though Ward-Prowse would undoubtedly have caught the England coach's eye with a stunning free-kick which sealed an unlikely three points for the Saints.

The 24-year-old has now scored in each of his last three games for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side and appears primed for an international call-up given his current club form.