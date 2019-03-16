Jurgen Klopp Opens Up on Summer Transfer Plans After Year of Big Spending

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has ruled out spending big this summer despite rumours that the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker could push the club into a new era of regular marquee arrivals.

The Reds splashed a combined £140m on van Dijk and Alisson in 2018, something which has seen their defensive record in the Premier League improve dramatically this season.

But Klopp denied that Liverpool need to get into the habit of spending big during the transfer window, insisting that his current group of players has what it takes to challenge at the highest level for years to come.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I don’t want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don’t think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever," Klopp said, quoted by The Telegraph.

"The best way to do it is bring together a group of players, try to develop them all together and then stay together for a while. 

"And that was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year, for sure."

Liverpool's two record signings, as well as their only other £50m plus arrival Naby Keita, have largely only been able to be made thanks to the club's outstanding record at selling players when they're at their most expensive.

Although they might have missed out on a penny or two on Luis Suárez due to his controversy at the World Cup in 2014, the club pocketed over £230m during the sales of Philippe Coutinho, Fernando Torres and Raheem Sterling - who were brought in for a combined £46.5m.

