Manchester United Veteran's Father Names Premier League Duo as Possible Summer Destinations

Manchester United wide man Antonio Valencia's father has revealed that the veteran will be leaving the club in the summer, naming two Premier League sides on the shortlist of clubs he could join.

Following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjær as manager, the Ecuadorian has found game time hard to come by and, with his current contract coming to an end in the summer, is expected to continue his career elsewhere.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The United captain, who is in his tenth year in Manchester, had an extension clause in his contract which has not been triggered by the club. Despite this, the player's father has confirmed that he is not short of offers; with two Premier League clubs interested.

Luis Valencia told El Universo: "Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one from China are options."

The full-back will be 34 years of age at the start of the next campaign, but his father insists that his ambition has not dwindled.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“He wants to choose the best option, but above all he wants to sign a contract for two years. Not for the money, but for peace and hopefully, he told me, be hired by a team that fights for important things.”

His comments support the idea that Valencia may go to trophy-seeking rivals Arsenal, whilst West Ham may too have their eyes on a domestic cup next season. Having played the majority of his career in England, the right-sided player could also be tempted by a move to Italian club Inter, who are looking to reestablish themselves as a European powerhouse.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

With the Copa America likely to keep Valencia's attention for most of the summer, it is expected that he will want his contract situation wrapped up before he meets up with the Ecuador squad, meaning this story will develop quickly as the season draws to a close.